CM Hamza denounces Pervaiz Elahi, PTI for Punjab crisis

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Hamza Shehbaz claimed on Friday that the constitutional crisis in the province was unprecedented.

Speaking at Aiwan-i-Iqbal in Lahore, he charged the main opposition party in the assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), and Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi with violating the constitution. He continued, “The Speaker kept calling and calling adjourning assembly sessions, wasting public money.”

Hamza claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had taken office in order to benefit the people.

He asserted that the PTI government had even taken away the right to receive free medical care. But starting on July 1, 2022, residents of the province will be able to buy medicines at no cost at all Punjab hospitals, he said.

The CM added that more services would be provided to the public through the health card.

He believed that PTI leaders had only mentioned a “bloody march” to preserve their political standing. He claimed that PTI employees had harmed public property inside the Red Zone in defiance of Supreme Court (SC) orders.