FO praises outstanding efforts of Pak woman ambassadors

The Foreign Office celebrated the International Day of Women in Diplomacy by praising the contribution of Pakistani women diplomats who are making their nation proud with their outstanding work while upholding the principle of gender equality.

In his tweet on Friday, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote: “Today we celebrate the International Day of Women in Diplomacy, reaffirming our commitment to gender equality. We are proud of our outstanding women diplomats, who have served with excellence in various capacities from Foreign Minister to Foreign Secretary to Pakistan’s ambassadors.”