PM to visit Gwadar today

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo receiving Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on arrival at Quetta, 23rd April, 2022.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a day-long visit to Gwadar Friday afternoon aimed at overseeing the development of the port city. 

This is the second visit of PM Sharif to  Gwadar in a short span of one month.

The prime minister will meet local fishermen in Gwadar, the PM Office said. 

He will also witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Indus Hospital and Gwadar Development Authority for construction of a medical facility of international standards.  

The prime minister will be given a detailed briefing on the ongoing development projects in Gwadar including the Gwadar International Airport, power projects and infrastructure development. 

He will also be briefed on the law and order situation.

