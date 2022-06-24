The Economist ranks ‘Karachi’ world’s worst cities to live in

Recently, The Economist listed Pakistan’s economic center, “Karachi,” also referred to as the “City of Lights,” as one of the worst cities in the world to live in.

The intelligence division of The Economist has released its annual report on the world’s most and least livable cities.

The list is broken down into categories like infrastructure, culture, environment, stability, and health care.

The magazine lists Karachi, the capital of Pakistan, as the 168th least livable city out of 173 cities. Only Tripoli, Lagos, Damascus, Algiers, and Damascus surpass the City of Lights.

Karachi’s healthcare score was only given 33.3 points, compared to 35.2 points for the culture and environment categories. The megacity scored 66.7 in education and 51.8 in infrastructure, respectively.

The capital of Austria, Vienna, topped the list for the second time in two years, the report claims. It surpassed Auckland, New Zealand, which had slipped to 34th place as a result of stringent regulations put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Vienna had sustained the number one position back in 2018 and 2019 but as the pandemic hit the world badly, Vienna also slipped to 12th place in our rankings,” the report said.

Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, came in second place, followed by Zurich, Switzerland, and Calgary, Canada.

Vancouver, Canada, was ranked fourth, while Toronto was ranked eighth. Geneva, Switzerland, came sixth, Frankfurt, Germany, seventh, and Amsterdam, the Netherlands, ninth; however, Osaka, Japan, and Melbourne, Australia, shared tenth place.