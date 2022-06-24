Gold price decreases by Rs4600 to Rs140,700 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs4600 per tola and was sold at Rs140,700 on Thursday against its sale at Rs145,300the previous day in the local market. The price of 10-gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs3943 and was sold at Rs.120,628 against its sale at Rs124,571 whereas the prices of ten-gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs110,575 against its sale at Rs114,190, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1560 and Rs1,337.44 respectively.