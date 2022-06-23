LHC suspends single bench decision on e-challan system

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday suspended a single bench decision declaring the e-challan system illegal, for having no legal backing.

The division bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, passed the interim order on an appeal, filed by the Punjab government against the single bench decision. The bench also issued notices to the parties and sought a reply.

A provincial law officer represented the Punjab government during the proceedings and argued that the e-challans were being issued to motorists over violation of the traffic rules. However, a single bench declared the e-challan system illegal for having no legal backing, he added. He submitted that the single bench erred in its judgement whereas the e-challan system had complete backing of the law.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the single bench order, besides requesting to suspend the decision till the final decision on the appeal. The bench, after hearing detailed arguments of the law officer, suspended the single bench decision and sought reply from the parties.

On June 2, in a detailed judgement, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh had held that the e-challan system was started without proper homework and legal framework.