Another girl missing in Bourewala

BOUREWALA: Another girl, aged 13, went missing after alleged kidnap-cum-murder case of a teen-aged girl was reported here few days ago.

Abducted girl named Shaheen, resident of suburban village 575/EB, a home servant, went out to purchase grocery items couldn’t turned up yet, posing big challenge for local police what it’s presumed.

According to police spokesman, Shaheen, daughter of labourer named Muhammad Ameen was working at home of medical officer, Dr Muhammad Asad of THQ hospital, living at C-block of residential area.

Police reached the spot after receiving information. Patents of the victim were exhausted with grief.

Heirs of the alleged kidnapped person and representatives of civil society organisations expressed concern over missing of the girl, with demanding of police to recover the girl as well as arrest accused of the Shehzadi, 12-year-old who has lost already from the area.