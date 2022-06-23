Shahroz Sabzwari thanks fans on the success of ‘Dil-e-Veeran’

ISLAMABAD: Famed Pakistani actor, Shahroz Sabzwari expressed gratitude on the success of his ongoing drama serial Dil-e-Veeran.

Dil-e-Veeran is garnering a good deal of praise nationwide for its compelling story, entertaining plot, melodious OST and off course the power couple Shahroz Sabzwari and Nawal Saeed.

Recently, the Nand star took to Instagram and congratulated the entire team of drama serial for achieving a milestone. Sabzwari also shared the poster of drama showing the current ratings along with the caption “Alhamdulillah, congratulations team Dil-e-Veeran”

Sabzwari further acknowledged fans for loving Dil-e-Veeran and making the serial a megahit “Thank you to all my fans and viewers for watching our show with so much love everyday”.

Produced under the banner of Big Bang Entertainment, the drama has been penned down by the very talented Samina Aijaz and directed by Syed Zeeshan Ali Zaidi.

The star-studded cast includes Shahroz Sabzwari, Nawal Saeed, Hasan Khan, Faraz Farooqui, Hina Rizvi, Seemi Pasha, Rashid Farooqui, Shehryar Zaidi and Mehrun Nisa.

Dil-e-Veeran has got audience glued to their screens with a gripping storyline and fans are really looking forward to what’s next in their much-loved serial.