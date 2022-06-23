K-Electric seeks NEPRA to increase power tariff to Rs11.34 per unit

K-Electric is about to give the people of Karachi another electric shock, as it has formally sought the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to raise the price of energy by Rs11.34 per unit.

According to official sources, K-Electric has requested that the Nepra raise the price of energy due to a monthly fuel cost adjustment for the month of May last year.

On July 4, the Nepra will hold a hearing on the significant increase in electricity tariffs due to fuel cost adjustment.

It is worth noting that the anticipated hike in power bills will cost the citizens of Karachi an additional Rs22.65 billion.