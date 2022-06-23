Pakistan sees rapid increase in COVID-19 cases

Pakistan has seen a rapid increase in daily Covid-19 cases, with the country recording 268 infections, one death, and a positivity ratio of 2.14 percent, according to information issued by the National Institute of Health Pakistan on Thursday morning.

According to NIH data, the death toll in Pakistan has risen to 30,385 following the report of a fatality in Sindh, while the total number of infections has risen to 1,532,738 following the addition of the new 268 cases.

In the last 24 hours (Wednesday), 12,513 people were tested across Pakistan, with the positivity rate increasing to 2.14 percent. The total number of patients in critical care was 75.

Another 104 patients recovered from Covid-19 in Pakistan over the previous 24 hours (Wednesday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,498,698. The overall number of active cases in the country was 3,655 as of Thursday.

The COVID-19 positivity ratio has surpassed 21% in Karachi, as the infection spreads rapidly throughout the city. When 650 samples were analysed, 138 people tested positive, raising the city’s positive rate to 21.23 percent.

Abbottabad is the second most afflicted city, with an 8.7 percent positive rate.

Meanwhile, the nationwide COVID-19 positivity rate surpassed 2% for the first time in three months, despite a continuous increase in new coronavirus infections across the country.

The last time Pakistan’s positive ratio was 2% was March 5, 2022.