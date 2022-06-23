Pakistan first to provide aid for Afghan earthquake victims

On Thursday, Pakistan is one of the first countries to deliver aid to earthquake victims in Afghanistan.

Around eight aid trucks were dispatched for the Afghan brothers and sisters on the special orders of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Residential camps, blankets, necessary medicines, and tarpaulins are among the humanitarian aid items.

In a tweet, Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabehulah Mujahid confirmed that Afghanistan had received aid trucks from Pakistan.

Afghanistan’s Taliban have requested international assistance as the country deals with the aftermath of a devastating 6.1 magnitude earthquake.

Over 1,000 people have been killed, and at least 1,500 have been injured. Unknown numbers of people are buried beneath the rubble of ruined, often mud-brick homes.

Pakistan Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan said that the people of Pakistan stand in strong solidarity with their Afghan brethren in this difficult time. We have no doubt that the brotherly Afghan people will overcome the effects of this natural calamity with their characteristic resilience.