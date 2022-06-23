Nomi Ansari receives UAE Golden Visa

Award-winning Pakistani fashion designer Nomi Ansari, whose designs have been flaunted by many celebrities, has received the UAE Golden Visa, becoming the first Pakistan based fashion designer to do so. Ansari who was a part of the Dubai Fashion Week and noticed that Dubai is a place that encourages talent, saw the city as a hub for the fashion industry and is opening a fashion studio in June 2022.

Nomi Ansari has received accolades from various prestigious platforms such as Lux Style Awards, HUM Awards, Pakistan International Screen Awards and more.

From exclusive fashion week collections to designing branding and uniforms for names like PIA and Air Sial, the designer has excelled at each opportunity for creative growth.

Recently the designer has conceptualized and executed wardrobes for blockbuster films like Parwaaz Hai Junoon and Load Wedding.

Ansari is also the first Pakistani designer to appear on BBC live opposite Matthew Amroliwala.

A popular figure on social media, Ansari has a huge digital reach, with over 710,000 followers on his brand Instagram page and 77,000 followers on his personal Instagram profile. He has been part of multiple advertorial campaigns for global brands like Apple and Pepsi.