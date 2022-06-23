Shahrukh Khan did not charge a single penny for ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan finally has an exciting line-up that his fans can look forward to. The actor will be next seen in Pathan and also has Dunki and Jawan in the pipeline. Apart from that, he will be making cameos in Brahmastra and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. R Madhavan is now talking about his film and how SRK himself told him to cast him in it!

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a film based on the life of a rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely accused of espionage and arrested in 1994. The film will witness Madhavan play the role of Nambi Narayan and is slated for a release on July 1.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan being a part of the project, R Madhavan revealed as per ANI, “I mentioned about Rocketry to Shah Rukh Khan sahib when I worked with him in Zero …he vividly remembered it that during one of his birthday parties he asked me about the film’s status and expressed his desire to be a part of the film. ‘Mujhe background mein koi bhi role chalega main is film ka hissa hona chahta hu (I’m ready to play any role in the background I want to be a part of this film), Khan sahab told me. I thought he was joking. Two days later my wife Sarita asked me to thank Khan sahab for his kind words.”

R Madhavan continued, “I dropped a message to Khan sahib’s manager asking her to convey my gratitude to him and I instantly got a text from the manager saying, ‘Khan sahib dates puch rahe hai shoot ki (Khan sir is asking about the dates of the shoot)’ and that’s how he became a part of our film.”

As most know, Suriya is also making a cameo in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect apart from Shah Rukh Khan.

R Madhavan revealed that neither of the actors charged a penny to shoot for the film. In fact, Suriya travelled to Mumbai at his own cost and even paid for his crew, flight and dialogue translator. That is really kind, isn’t it?

Are you excited to see Suriya and Shah Rukh Khan in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect?