‘Raksha Bandhan’ turns out to be ‘Load Wedding’ rip-off!

When it comes to copying and plagiarizing content, no one does it better than Bollywood, hence proved. The fact was proven once again as soon as Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan trailer was launched the other day.

Nabeel Qureshi’s film Load Wedding starring Fahad Mustafa in the lead gets a Bollywood tarka!

Well, it seems like Bollywood guys are most impressed with Fahad Mustafa and Nabeel Qureshi’s work.

Previously Nabeel’s film Actor in Law’s famous “electricity case” was taken and plastered in Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Ever since the Raksha Bandhan trailer came out, there has been some hue and cry over the plagiarism act.

Oh boy, someone had already predicted that this might happen!

On the other hand, the director of the original film Nabeel Qureshi taking a jibe at Bollywood said, “Load wedding Pro Max ??? Ya load wedding dikhana bhai – thora aur expensive main.”