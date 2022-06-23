Plastic Export Surge 42.30pc in 11 months

The export of plastic materials from the country has witnessed an increase of 42.30pc during the eleven months of the fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan exported plastic material worth US $385.643m during July-May (2021-22) as compared to the export of $271.014m during July-May (2020-21), showing an increase of 42.30pc, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, the plastic materials’ export however witnessed a decrease of 13. 61pc from 262,136 metric tons to 226,463 metric tons, the data revealed. Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the plastic export increased by 158.31pc during the month of May 2022 as compared to the same month of last year. The plastic material exports in May 2022 were recorded at the US $47.056m against the export of $18.217m in May 2021, the PBS data revealed. On month-on-month basis, the exports of plastic rose by 33.07pc in May 2022 as compared to $35.362m in April 2022.