Rupee sheds 45 paisas against dollar

Exchange rate of Pak Rupee weakened by 45 paisas against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs211.93 against the previous day’s closing of Rs211.48. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs213 and Rs215 respectively. The price of Euro was depreciated by 75 paisas and closed at Rs222.74 against the previous day’s closing of Rs223.49. Meanwhile, Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.55, whereas a decrease of Rs1.42 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs258.81 as compared to its last closing of Rs260.23. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 12 paisas to close at Rs57.69 and Rs56.48 respectively.