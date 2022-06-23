Gold price decreases by Rs1850 to Rs145,300 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs1850 per tola and was sold at Rs145,300 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 147,150 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10-gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs1586 and was sold at Rs124,571 against its sale at Rs126,157 whereas the prices of ten-gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs114,190 against its sale at Rs115,644, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1560 and Rs1,337.44 respectively. The price of gold in international market increased by $6 and was sold at $1839 against its sale at $1833, the association reported.