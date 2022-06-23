Pakistan taekwondo team off to South Korea to take part in Asian championships

LAHORE: A Pakistan taekwondo team left for South Korea via Dubai on Wednesday, through a private airline, to take part in the 7th Asian Poomsae, 25th Asian Kyorugi and Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships. They will begin their tour by taking part in a training session. The Asian Poomsae event will get underway at Chuncheon City on June 23 while the 25th Asian Taekwondo Kyorugi Championship will be held from June 24-27. The 2022 Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championship is scheduled to be played from June 27. Before their departure at Jinnah International Airport, Pakistan coach Seongoh Choi of South Korea said that Pakistan players were highly talented and keen learners as well. “They have worked hard and undergone rigorous training for the Asian events and are also mentally and physically fit. They will give their hundred percent performance to make it to the victory podium”, he added.

South Asian Games gold medalist Haroon Khan said that it was a matter of pride for them to represent the country at international events and all players were upbeat and aspiring to give their best to produce remarkable results for the country and win laurels. Chief of Army Staff G-One Championship gold medal winner Hamza Saeed said that the best international outfits and players were featuring in the event and that players were aiming for victory in these prestigious events. Female athletes Flower Zaheer and Fatima Tuz Zehra said that participation in these events would help players gain experience and also gain international exposure to polish their game. “Besides, they will get an opportunity to interact with the best world players and coaches by playing alongside them which will add to their experience,” the duo stated. Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Lt Col (r) Waseem Janjua said that Pakistan players’ participation in the 10-day training and coaching camp in Iran earlier this month would be instrumental in the team’s good performance. “World’s best outfits are featuring in these events but our team members are also well-prepared and I hope that they will produce good results and fetch medals for the country,” Waseem concluded.