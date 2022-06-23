Zaheer Abbas in intensive care after being diagnosed with pneumonia

LAHORE: Former Pakistan batting great Zaheer Abbas is in an intensive care unit at a private hospital in London. It is understood that the 74-year-old is on dialysis after being diagnosed with pneumonia following his arrival in London from Dubai. Abbas has been in London since June 16, and was taken to the hospital after feeling unwell the following day. Earlier this month, he had tested positive for Covid-19 in Dubai, which delayed his scheduled departure to London. While his condition improved and he boarded his flight to London, his health took a turn for the worse. He was admitted to the ICU soon after, and he was placed on dialysis.

Abbas made his international debut in 1969, against New Zealand, and scored 5062 runs in 72 Tests and 2572 runs in 62 ODIs. He was arguably the most stylish batter of his generation as well as among the most prolific: he remains the only subcontinental batsman to have scored more than 100 first-class centuries, a feat that earned him the nickname ‘The Asian Bradman’. He was also a trailblazing ODI batter, averaging over 47 but with a strike rate of nearly 85 which, at the time, was nearly unmatched. He captained Pakistan in 14 Tests towards the end of his career. In all, he amassed 108 first-class centuries and 158 half-centuries from 1965-66 to 1986-87. After ending his playing career, he served as an ICC match referee and ICC president. More recently in 2020, he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame alongside Jacques Kallis and Lisa Sthalekar.