Four killed in earthquake, rain in KP

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Wednesday said that at-least two persons died and four houses were partially damaged due to an earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter Scale and heavy downpour in the province.

According to PDMA official data released here, one person identified as Kashif Khan s/o Alam Khan resident of Darra Pezzu died when roof of his room collapsed due to jolts of the earthquake.

Similarly, Mashal Shah resident of Mohala Aba Khel died while Jahanzaib resident of Amanghar district Nowshera injured when roofs of their houses collapsed due to heavy downpour.

PDMA further reported that Hazrat Wahid resident Rehan Kot Payan, district Upper Dir received injuries in an incident of roof collapse.

Meanwhile, the Met Office forecast partly cloudy weather for most parts of the province. However, isolated to scattered rain-thunderstorm is likely to occur in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Malakand and Buner districts.

The chief amount of rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was; Peshawar 57mm, Parachinar 17, Bannu 10, Mardan 42, Saidu Sharif 20, Balakot 16, Cherat 43, DI Khan 05, Timergara 40, Drosh 13, Kakul 21, Pattan 28, Mirkhani 13, Dir 30 and Malamjabba 29.