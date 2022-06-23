Budget takes back seat as MNAs target Imran, PTI

Benefiting from a non-serious atmosphere and absence of a meaningful opposition, the lawmakers Wednesday continued to deliver one-sided lengthy political speeches during the budget debate in the National Assembly.

Former PTI government and its chief Imran Khan were the members’ target and they were blamed for the prevailing economic and political mess in the country.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said the PTI government left the economy on ventilator. “It was the PTI that struck the agreement with the IMF. The PTI has no respect for democracy and is pursuing the politics of dividing the society,” she accused the previous ruling party adding that it was time for all political parties to take collective steps to steer the country out of crises.

“The present government has taken difficult decisions while putting its political reputation at stake to save the country from default,” she claimed.

The minister emphasized the need for taking durable and sustainable steps to save the country’s water resources. She also stressed water conservation.

Waheed Alam said the previous government of PTI was responsible for the current dire economic situation of the country, adding that the government should exploit the potential of renewable energy, including solar and wind, to address the energy woes.

He said gas and electricity pilferage should be checked.

Chaudhry Faqir Ahmad expressed the confidence that the budget presented by the present government will take the country in the right direction. He said there was a need to further strengthen the health sector to ensure the people get the best medical facilities. He said poor people should be provided with free of cost medicines.

Armaghan Subhani said supply of fertilizers should be ensured to the farmers. He said legislation should also be introduced to deal with the issue of counterfeit pesticides.

Dr Shazia Sobia said corruption was carried out by the previous government in the health sector including in the funds of Covid-19 which needs to be investigated.

Ali Gohar Khan was appreciative of the government for focusing on road development projects in the budget.

Azhar Qayyum said the government had presented a balanced budget in difficult times. He said effort had been made to put minimum burden on the common man.

Syed Mahmood Shah said the people should be encouraged to make investments in different sectors as it will trigger economic activity and provide job opportunities.

Nisar Ahmad Cheema said prices of petroleum products and electricity were increasing due to flawed policies of the previous government. He said the national political leadership should sit together to free the country from the shackles of international financial lenders. Rubina Irfan said Iran provides free of cost electricity to six districts of Balochistan, but WAPDA was selling that gifted energy. Deputy Speaker referred the matter to the standing committee concerned of the House. APP adds: The members expressed the confidence that Pakistan would regain the confidence of international financial institutions after the incumbent government took corrective measures in the Federal Budget 2022-23 to improve the national economy.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan (MMAP) urged for early arrest of the elements involved in carrying out terrorism activities and killers of four social activists in North Waziristan. Saira Bano of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) said the House was discussing the next fiscal plan and there should be maximum presence of lawmakers and their active participation in the parliamentary proceedings. PPPP MNA Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro appreciated Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for making efforts to bring out Pakistan from the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATA).

She also paid tributes to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for her sacrifices for the supremacy of the parliament and strengthening of democracy.

Independent MNA Mohsin Dawar said the earthquake had badly affected the area along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, requesting the government to extend help to Afghanistan in this difficult time. PML-N MNA Azhar Qayyum Nahra appreciated the Finance Minister for presenting a balanced budget and providing relief to the common man. He expressed the hope that PML-N leadership would put the country on the road of progress, prosperity and development. He was optimistic that the current wave of inflation would be controlled.

Newly elected member Muhammad Abu Bakr thanked people of his constituency for imposing confidence on him. He vowed to utilize all his energy to serve the people with dedication. Syed Mehmood Shah of MMAP said the rising inflation in the country was due to bad economic policies and governance of the PTI regime. He hoped that situation would improve after six months as the incumbent government had been taking strict decisions for better economic output. PML-N lawmaker Nisar Ahmed Cheema said that the previous regime of PTI had destroyed the country’s economy due to bad governance.

He said that the `Gogi model’ dominated for posting as well as transfers and financial scams had been unearthed owing to this model. Inflation was unbearable for the public at present and the entire political leadership should sit together for an economic roadmap to steer out the county from challenges, he maintained.

He suggested promoting scientific and technical education in the country and asked the government to offer scholarships to the students for technical education abroad.