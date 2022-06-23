Minister assures Regi jirga of land dispute

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur has said that the provincial government is pursuing a policy of resolving public issues through mutual dialogue and understanding that has always yielded fruitful results. The land disputes and concerns of the KokiKhel tribe in Regi Lalma Township (RMT) will also be addressed amicably, he added. He was talking to KokiKhel Jirga led by Bilawal Afridi, member of the Provincial Assembly, at his office here at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday. The Jirga briefed him on some of its issues relating to land dispute in RMT and streamlining TMAs in the newly merged district of Khyber.

The Minister assured that all the issues of the delegation would be resolved on priority basis. He said a Cabinet sub-committee comprising of concerned ministers including Finance Minister, Members of Assembly and Koki Khel elite would be set up for issue related to RMT to resolve the land dispute once for all for which, he revealed, he had obtained the consent of the Chief Minister and with his approval, the committee and its ToRs will be announced soon, he added.

Sardar Faisal Amin regarding the performance of TMAs in Khyber District, said that local government system has been introduced and activated in all integrated districts while LG elections have also been held in peaceful and transparent manner.

“The provincial government is making the local government system fully functional in all merged districts and in addition to providing the required resources and facilities to the TMAs there, modern machinery and equipment are being provided as well so that all the problems of the people could be solved at the local level according to the locals wishes”, he said.

He further revealed that the provincial government would take concrete steps for the construction of high rise commercial buildings and markets in the merged districts and promotion of commercial activities in order to improve the economic condition of the local people there. He also assured that rest of the issues of the Jirga would also be resolved at the appropriate level. The Jirga besides landowners of Kokikhel tribe also included Tehsil Mayor Jamrud Nawab Khan.