PTA conducts QoS survey across country

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday carried out an independent Quality of Service (QoS) Survey in 15 cities and eight Motorways/Highways/Intercity roads of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) in order to measure the performance and quality of Cellular Mobile Operators’ (CMOs) services. The PTA said that during the survey, the licensed KPIs of voice, network coverage, SMS and mobile broadband/data were checked using state of the art automated QoS Monitoring & Benchmarking Tool. The drive test teams selected survey routes in such a manner to cover main roads, service roads and the majority of sectors/colonies in areas being surveyed. Based upon the compliance level of each KPI against threshold defined in the respective licenses and QoS Regulations, CMOs have been ranked between 1st to 5th position in Mobile Network Coverage and Voice Services as per compliance level in surveyed cities and motorways/highways.

Similarly, in the Mobile Broadband Speed segment, the ranking is with respect to the highest data download speed. The survey results revealed that CMOs are compliant with respect to Broadband Services to a great extent while SMS and voice KPIs have been found below the licensed threshold in the areas of Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Balochistan and AJ&K.