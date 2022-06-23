Experts rebuff death reports over consuming meat of lumpy skin infected animal

Reports circulating in press and social media claiming death of two persons of same family in Kafoor Dairi area of Peshawar due to consuming meat of a lumpy skin infected animal was rebuffed by experts on zoonotic diseases and officials of Livestock and Dairy Development Department. A news report appeared in press on Tuesday quoting Chairman Mathra Tehsil, Faridullah with claim that two persons of a family died after eating an infected animal which they brought from Punjab. Other members of the family are in hospital due to illness.

The press report was followed by circulation of a voice message on social media, warning people about impacts of lumpy skin disease on humans health. The press report and voice message caused confusion and fear among people who have to purchase sacrificial animals for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha. Meanwhile, officials of Livestock and Dairy Department KP and expert on Zoonotic diseases have differed these reports and urged Health Department to hold probe into the incident to find out real causes of death and illness among the family members from Kafoor Dehri.