Monsoon rain spells to improve water levels at major dams

As the fresh monsoon rains are likely to increase water level of major reservoirs, the Chairman Federal Flood Commission advised on Wednesday all the dams operating authorities to exercise extra vigilance of the reservoirs’ operation. Talking to PTV News, Chairman Federal Flood Commission Ahmed Kamal said that the overall water storage capacity at major reservoirs of the country had reached its lowest points while ‘good monsoon showers’ are expected to improve the situation.

He also asked the district administrations to monitor the situation of their respective areas and emphasized upon public awareness campaigns about natural calamities. He urged people living in low-lying areas to remain alert and immediately report any kind of emergency. Replying to a question, he said that flood commission department had asked the Met Office to ensure a timely weather forecast, adding that a timely and correct flood forecast would certainly help in managing flood situation.

The national and provincial agencies besides the provincial disaster management authorities, representatives of the Armed Forces, National Highway Authority, Federal Commission for Floods and WAPDA were apprised about the state of preparedness and measures to be taken to deal with monsoon challenges. He also asked all city administrations to speed up their efforts to clear nullahs, adding that they should utilize their funds timely. The nullahs are cleaned each year, but because of encroachments, some portions cannot be cleaned and thus they are choked during heavy downpours, he said.