Italian Defence Chief lauds professionalism of Armed Forces

Chief of Defence General Staff Italian Armed Forces Admiral Giuseppe CAVO DRAGONE, who is on official visit to Pakistan called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu and acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces. During the meeting, matters of regional security situation, mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two countries were discussed, said a Pakistan Air Force media release. The visiting dignitary vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. He further said that these mutually beneficial interactions have deepened the bilateral defence relationship, strengthened the cooperation and enhanced mutual understanding between the two sides. The Air Chief reaffirmed the strong and long-standing bilateral defence relationship between Italy and Pakistan. Both the dignitaries also agreed to further revitalize defence ties including training and indigenous production.