18 Ecuadoran police ‘missing’ after attack on station

Eighteen police officers are “missing” following an attack by Indigenous protesters on a police station in Ecuador’s eastern Amazon region, the interior minister said on Wednesday. Another six officers were “seriously injured” and three more detained by the protesters, said Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo. A protester also died in the attack in the Amazonian city of Puyo, a five-hour drive south of Quito, the government said on Tuesday night, bringing the death toll in 10 days of Indigenous-led anti-government protests to two.

“The mob began setting fires with police still inside patrol cars, began looting, burning public-private facilities such as the Guayaquil Bank, Red Cross, until they ended up torching the police facilities in the center of the city,” said Carrillo. On Wednesday, the government refused a key demand by Indigenous protesters to lift the state of emergency in six of Ecuador’s 24 provinces. Some 10,000 Indigenous people have mobilized in the capital over the last 10 days to demand a reduction in fuel prices.