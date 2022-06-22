PTI to contest election with full might: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

MULTAN: Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Wednesday said that PTI would contest by-polls in 20 constituencies with full might. He was holding press conference here. Shah Mahmood Qureshi observed that PTI was committed to contest in by-polls and would not leave field vacant for other political parties. PTI enjoyed support of its ideological workers. He added that PTI had signed an agreement with Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen (MWM) on political matters. The two parties, PTI and MWM, constituted a political committee to make progress further. He hinted that MWM would support PTI in by-polls. He also thanked other religious parties for supporting PTI in by-polls. To a question, he stated that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was getting good response in public meetings. He criticized government for rising inflation in the country. Recently, the government also signaled further hike in petroleum products. He also remarked that the incumbent government lacked unity into its ranks. The allies were not defending government. MULTAN: Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Wednesday said that PTI would contest by-polls in 20 constituencies with full might. He was holding press conference here. Shah Mahmood Qureshi observed that PTI was committed to contest in by-polls and would not leave field vacant for other political parties. PTI enjoyed support of its ideological workers. He added that PTI had signed an agreement with Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen (MWM) on political matters. The two parties, PTI and MWM, constituted a political committee to make progress further. He hinted that MWM would support PTI in by-polls. He also thanked other religious parties for supporting PTI in by-polls. To a question, he stated that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was getting good response in public meetings. He criticized government for rising inflation in the country. Recently, the government also signaled further hike in petroleum products. He also remarked that the incumbent government lacked unity into its ranks. The allies were not defending government.