Local POL production increase 0.33% in 10 months

ISLAMABAD: Overall production of petroleum commodities has witnessed an increase of 0.33 percent during the first ten months of fiscal year 2021-22 as compared to the corresponding period of the fiscal year 2020-21.

The Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants (POL) products that showed positive growth include Jet Fuel Oil, the production increased by 27.41 percent during the period under review, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

From July-April (2021-22), the production of Kerosene Oil, High-Speed Diesel, Lubricating Oil, Jute Batching Oil, Solvent Naptha, and other petroleum products witnessed an increase of 7.42 percent, 0.69 percent, 11.73 percent, 5.10 percent, 8.35 percent, and 9.85 percent respectively.

However, the production of Furnace Oil, Diesel Oil NOS, Motor Spirits and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) witnessed a decrease of 7.76, 1.09 percent, 1.24 percent and 0.49 percent respectively during the period under review.

On a year-on-year basis, the production of POL products has witnessed an increase of 4.37 percent during April 2022 as compared to the output of April 2021.

During the months under review, the production of Jet Fuel Oil increased by 43.97 percent, high-Speed Diesel by 7.34 percent, and Lubricating Oil by 3.86 percent.

However, the production of Kerosene Oil decreased 71.48 percent, Motor Spirits by 16.86 percent, Diesel Oil NOS by 78.89 percent, Furnace Oil by 10.43 percent, Jute Batching Oil by 29.72 percent, Solvent Naptha by 42.98 percent, LPG 0.92 percent and Petroleum Products NOS by 2.08 percent, the data added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country during the first ten months of the fiscal year 2021-22 witnessed positive growth of 6.7 percent as compared to the output of the corresponding months of last year.

LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was recorded at 160.1 points during July-April 2021-22 against 150.0 points during July-April 2020-21, showing a growth of 6.7 percent.