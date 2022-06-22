Camel milk highly nutritious, Pakistan home of best breeds of camels: Dr Jamshaid

MULTAN: Camel milk is highly nutritious as it contains insulin-like proteins which are highly beneficial for diabetic patients and also used in the manufacturing of beauty products, said Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar.

While addressing a ceremony on the occasion of World Camel Day (June 22) at Basti Hajana in tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala, he stated that the purpose of marking the day was to educate the general public about the benefits of camel milk and meat. The farmers should raise camels inefficiently way and increase their production.

About World Camel Day, Dr. Jamshaid remarked that June 22 was the hottest and longest day of the year. June 22 was chosen for World Camel Day because the camel is capable of living in difficult conditions amid hot weather.

By focusing on the camel and other products made of camel milk, meat and bones, the animal could be made an important source for generating maximum foreign exchange.

Camel milk is used in the treatment of different diseases including controlling diabetes as it contains insulin-like proteins. Similarly, camel milk is also used in beauty products. The breeds of the camel found in Pakistan are termed as the best breeds in the world, said Jamshaid. He also added that Pakistan could earn a distinct identity by working on the promotion of camels.