PCB to award separate central contracts to Tests, ODI players

ISLAMABAD: In a move to spice up the game, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would be introducing separate central contracts for both red and white-ball cricket, respectively, for the first time in history.

Previously the board used to award collective (Test, ODI, Twenty20) central contracts to players but this time they have decided to provide separate contracts to Tests and ODI cricketers.

“The central contracts will be awarded to players from July 2022 to June 2023. This will be decided in the Board of Governors (BoG) meeting to be held on Thursday,” an official told APP on Wednesday.

He said this move would result in adding more players to the list of central contracts. “Many other issues will also be discussed in the meeting including the increase in salaries of PCB employees.”

The official said the board has also advertised the post of a Pakistan Super League (PSL) Director asking the applicants to be of Pakistani nationality and must in the required education and experience. “Foreigners can’t apply for the post. The advertisement can also be seen on the board’s website,” he said.