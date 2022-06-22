Court accepts appeal of Aamir Liaquat’s children against post-mortem

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear an appeal by late PTI lawmaker and TV host Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s son and daughter to overturn a Karachi judicial magistrate’s orders for the exhumation and post-mortem of their father’s body.

The case will be heard in court today around 1 p.m.

Advocate Zia Awan filed the appeal on behalf of the deceased’s daughter and son.

On Tuesday, Bushra—the former first wife of deceased lawmaker and television personality Dr. Aamir Liaquat—decided to challenge the court order to exhume her former husband’s body for an autopsy, but she could file the challenge herself and had no connection to the late lawmaker.

Previously, a judicial magistrate in Karachi ordered on Saturday that a post-mortem examination be performed on Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who died on June 9 and was buried the next day.

The court order reads, “It is crystal clear that the cause of death of deceased is still uncertain which itself has raised a question on the death, either it is natural or unnatural, and could only be ascertained after exhumation of a dead body and its examination.”