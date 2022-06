A young cricketer in Qasimabad, Hyderabad (Sindh), attempted suicide by cutting his wrist on Wednesday.

Shoaib was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Shoaib, a fast bowler, was depressed, according to his family, because he was not chosen by his coach for the tournament, which was to be held at Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad under the auspices of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).