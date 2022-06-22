Exports increase 40pc to Rs5.066 trillion in 11 months

The exports of the country in rupee term witnessed an increase of 40.12pc during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

According to PBS provisional figures, exports during July-May (2021-2022) were recorded at Rs5,066,656m as against Rs3,615,847m during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 40.12pc, according to provisional data released by PBS.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports during the month of May 2022 increased by 100.49pc as compared to the exports of same month of last year. The exports in May 2020 were recorded at Rs513,475m as compared to exports of Rs256,105m during May, 2021.

On month-on-month basis, the exports increased by 3.92 when compared to the exports of Rs534,423m in April 2022. The main commodities of exports during May, 2022 were knitwear (Rs83,728m), readymade garments (Rs62,887m), bed wear (Rs55,008m), cotton cloth (Rs 45,215m), rice others (Rs32,065m), cotton yarn (Rs20,835m), towels (Rs18,035m), made-up Articles, excluding towels & Bedwear (Rs13,756m), rice Basmati (Rs11,868m) and plastic materials (Rs9,199m).

On the other hand, imports during July-May, 2021- 2022 totalled Rs12,671,120m as against Rs7,990,528m during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 58.58pc.

On Year-on-year and month-on-month basis, imports into Pakistan during May, 2022 amounted to Rs1,325,001m as compared to Rs1,228,815m in April, 2022 and Rs811,947m during May, 2021 showing an increase of 7.83pc over April, 2021 and of 63.19pc over May, 2021.

The main commodities of imports during May, 2022 were petroleum products (Rs 288,039m), natural gas liquefied (Rs114,160m), petroleum crude (Rs105,310m), palm oil (Rs60,163m), plastic materials (Rs46,553m), iron & steel (Rs46,223m), raw cotton (Rs46,154m), motor cars (ckd/skd), Rs30,943m), electrical machinery & apparatus (Rs29,210m) and mobile phone (Rs26,825m).