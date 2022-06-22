Gold price decreases by Rs100 to Rs147,150 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.100 per tola and was sold at Rs147,150 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 147,250 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10-gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs 86 and was sold at Rs126,157 against its sale at Rs126,243 whereas the prices of ten-gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs.115,644 against its sale at Rs 115,723, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1560 and Rs 1,337.44 respectively. The price of gold ininternational market decreased by $7 and was sold at $1833 against its sale at $1840,the association reported.