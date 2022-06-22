Rupee extends losses against dollar

Exchange rate of Pak Rupee weakened by Rs1.53 against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs211.48 against the previous day’s closing of Rs209.95. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs213.5 and Rs215.5 respectively. The price of Euro was appreciated by Rs2.16 and closed at Rs223.49 against the previous day’s closing of Rs221.33. Meanwhile, Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.56, whereas an increase of Rs2.97 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs260.23 as compared to its last closing of Rs257.26. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 41 paisas to close at Rs57.57 and Rs56.35 respectively.