Hania to join Bagallery’s GlamFest in Lahore

After the success of GlamFest in Karachi, Pakistan’s biggest beauty and fashion online retail brand; Bagallery, is back with GlamFest Lahore.

Well equipped with experience and focus, this growing company is yet again setting a new bar of excellence by challenging the status quo with one of its kind, Pakistan’s biggest beauty and fashion exhibition on 25th and 26th June in Expo Centre Lahore. Bagallery’s co-founder, Mina Salman, and CEO, Salman Sattar, will be leading from the front with a team of over 150 people to set new records.

Pakistan’s hot favourite celebrities such as Hania Amir will be meeting their fans and press at the red carpet event.

Bagallery is committed to give its customer base in Punjab an unforgettable experience at the most Instagrammable event in Pakistan. Attendees will have access to more than 500 brands at the exhibition, including some of the biggest beauty and fashion local and international brands. Moreover, visitors will also be able to enjoy fashion shows, influencer meet-ups, celebrity interactions, make-up classes, skin consultations, hair styling, food stalls, and much more with a smooth shopping experience at this two-day event.

Bagallery has over 30,000+ products with 2000+ registered brands to provide the best variety in fashion and beauty products in Pakistan. To cater the needs of the visitors, Bagallery promises to provide frictionless customer service and experience at the event.

Bagallery is Pakistan’s #1 Fashion, Beauty and Lifestyle e-commerce shopping destination with a very strong mix of local and imported brand portfolio. Founded in 2017, the company has had immense success with one of the best influencer network in Pakistan. Their vision is to be the preferred fashion, beauty and lifestyle shopping destination for women and men alike. Their head office is in Karachi with a team of young and highly motivated individuals who have been instrumental in the success of the company.