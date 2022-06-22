Adnan Siddiqui not attending APPNA in US

The iconic actor-producer Adnan Siddiqui will not be attending APPNA to be held in the US from July14-16 given that Indian artistes too will be part of the program. As a self-respecting Muslim, Siddiqui strongly condemns the insolent and obscene remarks made by Hindu right-wing Indian politicians against the beloved Prophet (PBUH). “My conscience will never allow me to be in the same space as artists from the country that has insulted our Prophet. I have nothing against the artists personally but as a form of personal protest and as solidarity for my Muslim brethren worldwide, I have excused myself from the event,” Siddiqui has said. The remarks by the two Indian leaders have received widespread criticism from Muslim nations across the world including Pakistan. “As a Pakistani too, I stand with my country that has strongly criticised the Indian government’s enabling of such Islamophobia,” asserts Siddiqui.