Farah Khan is living her ‘best life’ in the Maldives ‘again’

Farah Khan is on a vacation in the Maldives and has been keeping fans updated with fun pictures and videos.

On Monday, the celebrated filmmaker-choreographer shared a video in which she is seen posing with the beautiful blue waters in the background. Also seen in the video is entrepreneur Keya Khanvte. The clip contains the note, “Them: You’re in Maldives again? Farah and I: Shh, living our best life.” The caption on the post said, “Living our best life out here in #Maldives.” Farah Khan looks her casual best in a black and white ensemble in the stunning video.

A few days ago, Farah Khan shared another image from the Maldives, looking lovely as always. In the caption, she said, “Kal kya hoga kisko pata…abhi zindagi ka le lo mazaa (Who knows what tomorrow holds…Enjoy life today). Thank you,” she wrote, providing picture credit to Diva Kunder, Farah Khan’s daughter.

Replying to Farah Khan’s caption, Sanjay Kapoor said, “Kal aur bi acha hoga, darling (Tomorrow will be even better).”

Shibani Dandekar, who is married to Farah’s cousin Farhan Akhtar said, “Beauty,” with a heart emoji. Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar said, “Gorg,” with heart emojis.

Recently, Farah Khan also won the internet over with a fun video alongside Vicky Kaushal. In the clip, Vicky and Farah are seen dancing to Tumse Milke Dil Ka, the iconic track from Main Hoon Na – Farah’s debut film – on the sets of their upcoming film. In the video recorded in Croatia, Farah is seen dancing not just with Vicky, but also with actress Tripti Dimri and actor-director Anand Tiwari.

In the video, Vicky and the cast of the film are seen sitting on a flight of steps. As they hop to the beats of the song, Farah Khan walks past them and breaks into a dance like a superstar.

Along with the video, Farah Khan wrote, “When the whole crew dances you know it’s been a great shoot! Thank you, Croatia. Vicky Kaushal, you were lovely.” The filmmaker also tagged producer Amritpal Singh Bindra, along with Anand Tiwari and Tripti Dimri.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana replied to the post: “Haha. Amrit Bindra is so cute.” Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, “This is epic,” with clap emojis.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor commented, “Outstanding, Farah Khan Kunder, someone please cast Amritpal Singh Bindra.”

Sanjay’s wife Maheep Kapoor replied, “Love it,” with heart emojis.

Even Chunky Panday wrote, “Farah… Amritpal has stolen the thunder from you.”

While in Croatia, Farah Khan also shared an image from the picturesque destination. “Croatia needs no filter…can’t wait to shoot here,” Farah said in the caption.

Director Karan Johar said, “Gorgeous.” Actress Aditi Rao Hydari said, “Cutie,” with a fire emoji. Farah Khan is known for choreographing songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Dhol Bajne Laga, Ek Pal Ka Jeena and Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala.

As a director, she has helmed hits such as Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year.