Sindh CM’s sister, three others injured in car-truck collision

Four persons, including the sister of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, were left injured after a truck collided with a car on the National Highway in the Bhit Shah area of Matiari district of Sindh. According to the police, all the injured – including CM Shah’s sister Dr Siraj un Nisa – have been shifted to the Civil Hospital Hala. The police added that Dr Nisa was travelling from Karachi to Larkana. The medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr Iqbal, said that some have sustained injuries on their head, while others have wounds on their arms. “All the injured have been provided with first aid and are being shifted to Karachi for better medical facilities,” he said.