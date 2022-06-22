Aamir Liaquat’s body to be exhumed on June 23

Following the court’s orders, the Health Department of Sindh has issued a letter to the police surgeon of Karachi for the exhumation and post-mortem examination of MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain to determine the cause of his death. A renowned television personality, Liaquat passed away on June 9 under mysterious circumstances. Following his death, his family refused to allow a post-mortem examination. Subsequently, on the order of the magistrate, the body of the deceased was thus examined externally and handed over to their heirs, following which he was buried. In light of the court’s directives, the provincial health department has now formed a four-member medical board headed by Karachi Police Surgeon Dr Samia Syed. The lawmaker’s body would be exhumed on June 23 in the presence of relevant magistrates and other police officials. Following exhumations, some specimens of Liaquat’s body will be taken to the laboratory for chemical examination to ascertain the cause of his death.