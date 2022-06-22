Efforts underway to formulate policies for ‘climate-smart water, agriculture resource management’ in GB

WWF-Pakistan in collaboration with the International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) and Pakistan Council of Research on Water Resources (PCRWR), on Tuesday organized an event to formulate policies for climate-smart water and agriculture resource management in Gilgit-Baltistan. Different knowledge products were lunched, including fact sheets and issue briefs, co-developed by the partners considering learning of the pilot interventions related to lifting water technologies and community-based flood early warning systems. These knowledge products could help relevant stakeholders for scaling of best practices through policies and programs. Key stakeholders including relevant government and non-government concerns and community members trained on using solar and hydro ram pumps for lifting river water to irrigate barren lands in GB. Representatives from the Federal Water Management Cell, Ministry of National Food Security and Research and PCRWR affirmed their commitment to help build resilience of the mountain communities particularly to the effects of climate change, taking into consideration the learning.