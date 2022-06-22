Rescue 1122 to ensure training of Balochistan rescuers

DG Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer ensured all possible support for training of Baluchistan Rescuers as per directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif. These views were expressed during the visit of Director General PDMA Baluchistan Naseer Ahmad Nasir at Rescue Headquarters & Emergency Services Academy. They discussed in detail the nature of emergencies in Baluchistan and specialized rescue training required for Baluchistan Rescuers.

Dr Rizwan Naseer briefed the DG PDMA Baluchistan about the working and ongoing training at the Emergency Services Academy of all provinces of Pakistan. He said the province of Punjab is already providing support to all provinces of Pakistan through Emergency Services Academy and imparting training of Emergency Services personnel to provide the basic right to timely emergency care to all citizens without discrimination.

DG Emergency Services also briefed that the Academy had already provided training to 322 Emergency Medical Technicians of Medical Emergency Response Centers Project of Baluchistan to deal with emergencies on main highways of Baluchistan. He said keeping into consideration the ongoing extensive load of trainings of Punjab and other provinces at the Emergency Services Academy, the request for training of Baluchistan staff shall be entertained in the August or September 2022.

Earlier, Dr Farhan Khalid Registrar Academy along with senior officers of Emergency Services Academy welcomed to the DG PDMA Baluchistan. He witnessed the practical professional skills of rescuers and also reviewed the ongoing training at Emergency Services Academy in different fields of Emergency Management which includes Response to Medical & Trauma Emergencies, Firefighting, Urban Search and Rescue, Rescue from height and Hazmat Incident etc. DG PDMA also witnessed Provincial Monitoring Cell, Patient Transfer Service mechanism, Motorbike Ambulance Service and Citizen Feedback System.

DG PDMA Baluchistan Naseer Ahmad Nasir lauded the services of Dr. Rizwan Naseer and his team for establishment of a progressive & professional institution for emergency preparedness and response. He was highly impressed by the Service and its excellent standard of training imparted to rescuers at the Academy. He appreciated the support of Government of Punjab and Emergency Services Academy for training of Baluchistan staff.