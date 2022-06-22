Strict adherence to competition laws can help break nexus of monopolists: Rabbani

Senator Mian Raza Rabbani on Tuesday said increasing inflation could be controlled by strict adherence to the competition laws, which would help break the nexus of monopolists and cartels, besides providing a level playing field to the local industrialists and farmers to achieve sustainable economic growth.

Resuming debate on the Federal Budget-2022-23 in the Senate, Senator Rabbani called for the restoration of trade unions and revisiting the lists of organizations performing more essential services in order to protect labour rights. He also demanded implementation of the tax relief relief measures announced by the government in its budget for the low income and salaried classes to protect them from the rising inflation. He stressed the need for preparing indigenous policies, besides minimizing the influence of multilateral and landing institutions in order to maintain fiscal and financial sovereignty. Raza Rabbani suggested the government to renegotiate with the International Monetary Fund the loan facility under new terms and conditions, with keeping the parliament on board. He regretted that the parliament had never been taken into confidence on any agreement with the IMF. He also proposed the government to withdraw th State Bank of Pakistan Amendment Bill, 2022 and asked for keeping parliamentary oversight to maintain financial and fiscal discipline.

Regarding the import of cheap petroleum products from Russia, Senator Rabbani said there was not any formal agreement between the two countries. All the major refineries in Pakistan were not capable to refine the Russian oil, he added. Senator Danesh Kumar of the BalochistanAwami Party emphasized the need for including measures in the budget which might bring the less developed areas under development priorities. He called for rationalization of funding for the projects initiated under the Public Sector Development Programme and allocation of resources for timely completion of the on-going projects.