KP CM announces regularization of all ad hoc teachers

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has announced to regularize all adhoc teachers from the date of their initial appointment and the seniority of all regularized teachers would remain intact from the same date whereas annual increments of the employees would be absorbed in the basic pay scales. He was talking to a representative delegation of the Young Teachers Association, which called here on Tuesday and discussed matters related to the regularization of adhoc teachers. The chief minister explained that he had signed the summary for the regularization of teachers and a draft bill to this effect would be submitted to the provincial assembly after formal approval from the provincial cabinet.

The chief minister said that the provincial government had already planned to regularize the adhoc teachers, which has also been announced in the budget for the upcoming financial year budget adding that the protest of adhoc teachers in this regard was unjustified.