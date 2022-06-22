Govt to provide foolproof security to all foreigners: IG Punjab

Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that foolproof security of all foreign nationals working in private and government sectors especially Chinese residents in all districts of the province is top priority of Punjab Police.

IG Punjab said that security measures are initiated on the arrival of Chinese nationals at the information desk of the Special Protection Unit at the airports and implementation of SOPs issued by the Home Department for the security of Chinese nationals is strictly ensured.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that a safe environment is being provided to all foreign nationals coming for investment across the province and foolproof security is being provided to offices, working sites as well as residences. IG Punjab said that the Special Protection Unit (SPU) is diligently carrying out the security duties of the Chinese nationals while setting up a 24/7 centralized monitoring system to monitor the security arrangements of the Chinese nationals. He expressed these views during a meeting with newly appointed Chinese Consul General Mr. Zhao Shiren at the Central Police Office here today. During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including security arrangements of Chinese citizens, experts, investors, working sites and mutual cooperation were discussed. Chinese Consul General Mr. Zhao Shiren appreciated the performance of Special Protection Unit and Punjab Police for protection of Chinese people and said that bilateral cooperation should be made more effective for enhancing capacity of Punjab Police officers and personnel and providing technical assistance.

During the meeting, IG Punjab said that training programs and refreshers were being carried out under a comprehensive strategy to further boost up capacity of the police force so that officers and personnel could be provided better security and public service delivery in accordance with modern policing principles. Memorable souvenirs were also exchanged between IG Punjab and Chinese Consul General at the end of the meeting. Chinese Deputy Consulate General and other officers were also present on the occasion.