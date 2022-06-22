‘PM’s food subsidy program to provide maximum relief to people’

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and member provincial assembly (MPA), Ikhtiar Wali Khan here Tuesday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s targeted food subsidy program would provide maximum relief to the downtrodden and underprivileged people of Pakistan including Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Talking to APP, he said the government in line with directives of the Prime Minister was going to introduce a targeted subsidy on essential food items including wheat flour, sugar, edible oil, pulses and rice from July this year.”The poor people are spending most of their hard-earned money on these food items in order to feed their families and the PM’s historic package would be a big relief for them.” Ikhtiar Wali said the Prime Minister during his visit to Shangla district had offered KP Government to provide discounted wheat flour to its people but it was not reciprocated well. He said flour’s stock had been enhanced in utility stores following increase of people in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

“Teachers and nurses of the Khyber Pakthunkhwa are protesting for fulfillment of their demands while Imran Khan had turned a deaf ear to solve their problems,” the PMLN leader said expressing his hope that problems of price hike, inflation and devaluation of rupee would be addressed after restoration of IMF program. He said PMLN has accepted the government to save the country from bankruptcy. He said existing economic challenges could not be addressed overnight and time would be required to address it.