COAS inquires after Daniyal Aziz at CMH

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi to inquire about the health of former federal minister Daniyal Aziz, who was critically injured in a road accident. The COAS arrived at surgical ward of CMH and also talked to MNA Mahnaz Akbar Rafi, wife of Daniyal Aziz, and his son Mikael Aziz.

Mehnaz quoted the COAS as saying that Daniyal Aziz was well taken care of by highly professionals doctors and staff at the CMH and his condition was improving rapidly. The army chief said that the nation was proud of competent doctors of Pakistan Army. He said that Daniyal Aziz was an asset of the nation. The COAS also prayed for early recovery of the senior politician.