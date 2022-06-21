NPO to organize webinar on “Quality Control Circles” on June 23

ISLAMABAD: National Productivity Organization (NPO) will organize a webinar on “Quality Control Circle’ on June 23.

The webinar provide information about improvement initiatives, definition of quality circle, Ice berg of ignorance, x and y technologies, according to NPO document.

The workshop also provides information about quality circle history, objectives of quality circle, quality circle operation cycle, essential features for success of QC circle and unique feature of quality circle.

The programme has been designed for industrialists, professionals, senior managers, departmental heads, production managers, engineers, executive of all departments, students and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.