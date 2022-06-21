Pak-Afghan business bodies’ efforts start bearing fruits

PESHAWAR: Efforts undertaken by Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) have once again realised the fruits for business community in furtherance of trading activities between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

According to a news release issued here on Tuesday, due to constant follow ups, communication and coordination with relevant forums the most pressing issues were resolved with the support of the Government of Pakistan.

In lieu of halted banking activity and alternate system being worked out, PAJCCI requested further suspension of E-From and EIF after expiry on June 30, 2022 that has been accepted, news release added.

The notification issued extended it for further 45 days with effect from July 1, 2022.

The pending SRO of TAD has also been issued along with process to acquire TAD and its requirements, however, Afghan side has to finalise the process of appointing Transport attachés on priority enabling the business community to reap benefits of free movement of vehicles without obstacles.

Moreover, State Bank of Pakistan has issued a detailed written process to manage third party payments to facilitate business community trading with Afghanistan.

Barter trade mechanism deliberations also wind up last week where after cross border negotiations, PAJCCI presented final Pakistan side draft with monitoring matrix to AICC and Ministry of Commerce.

Chairman PAJCCI Zubair Motiwala thanked and appreciated the support extended by both the governments and specifically Mohammad Sadiq, Chairman Afghan Inter-ministerial coordination committee for regular follow up meetings, stringent oversight and strong monitoring as well as initiating necessary actions where required.

PAJCCI continues to make strides in tough times with its resilient and problem solving approach aimed at building sustainable and time-tested socio-economic relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan.